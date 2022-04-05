Autistic students develop website in Kerala

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

As part of World Autism Awareness Day, six students from the Autism Club in Ernakulam developed a website for the club — www.autismclubekm.com. It has information on the club’s activities over the years and those planned for the welfare of autistic children in the state.

Developed and designed by Vaishnav K, Mohammed Hareb, Pradyunn Ravi, Shreyas Kiran, Brian Varghese Pradeep and Sam Varghese, the website was launched last week on World Autism Awareness Day.

The website development started in January and was completed in February. “Students weretrained in website development for over two months. They were asked to create a sample website as part of it,” said Deepthi Mathews, who is in charge of the skill development section of Autism Club in Ernakulam. Though seven students were working on the website, one had to drop out due to board exams. “For autistic children, communication is challenging. So, we provided them video tutorials,” Deepthi said. She addded that Vaishnav K, one of the students behind the website, was quite elated by the result.

Sreeja, mother of Shreyas Kiran, another student, said: “From Shreyas’ expression, I could understand that he enjoyed downloading, uploading, and aligning images for the layout. He told me so too,” said t. The website contains club activities and projects such as gardening and painting for autistic children. The club’s magazine Autism Voice is also available there.