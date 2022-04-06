STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actress Rima Kallingal condemns delay in forming internal complaint committee

The forum also discussed the need for such a forum for all workers in the industry.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Women in CInema Collective

WCC members Geethu Mohandas, Parvathy and Rima Kallingal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Rima Kallingal, social activists and other representatives from the Malayalam film industry questioned the delay in implementing the High Court order that mandates constituting an internal complaint committee (ICC) in movie sets. They were speaking at the open forum which was organised as part of the Regional International Film Festival of Kerala in Kochi on Monday. The forum also discussed the need for such a forum for all workers in the industry.

“To this day, there is no place for women or men to come forward and talk about the unfair practices they encounter on movie sets. The ICC shall be such a space,” Rima said.

She also said that an internal complaints committee will allow the team of a particular movie to speak about any problems they face. This will especially help women, who are a minority in the film industry.

The High Court had ordered the setting up of ICCs in production houses and other organisations associated with the Malayalam film industry, as stated under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Rima said women in the film industry should be aware of what sexual violence is. “A majority of them are not aware of it. Various film organisations should take an initiative to address it,” she said.

Actor and Chalachitra Academy vice-chairman Prem Kumar said the formation of internal committees would be an important development in the Malayalam film industry. Producer Anil Thomas promised all support on behalf of the producers’ association towards this.

Regarding the legalities involved in forming such a forum, lawyer and activist Maya Krishnan said an ICC should have the most-senior woman employee as the presiding officer. It should also have two members who are either committed to the cause of women’s empowerment, have legal knowledge or social work experience.

