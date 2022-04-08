Actor abduction case: Crime branch seeks time to grill Kavya Madhavan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crime branch team probing the conspiracy to murder police officers in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case, on Thursday, informed the Kerala High Court that interrogation of Kavya Madhavan, wife of eighth accused Dileep, could be done only after the complete verification of the FSL reports.

“When enquired about the availability of wife of 8th accused, for interrogation on crucial information received from the digital evidence, it has been informed that she is at Chennai and will be available only in the next week,” the crime branch stated in a petition seeking three months more time to complete the investigation.

The crime branch also stated that the interrogation of four advocates appearing for Dileep was inevitable.

The petition also noted that the memory card containing the visuals of sexual assault on the actor, which was in the custody of the trial court, was accessed and its hash value has been changed. It was found that the last access date of the visuals changed from February 18, 2017, to December 13, 2018.