Cool roofs to beat summer heat

Shainu Mohan

Express News Service

KOCHI: The rise in temperature and extreme heat situations are becoming more common in Kerala every summer. In recent years, the state has been witnessing extreme temperatures and the normal daily temperature has shot up by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during peak summer prompting the disaster management authority to come up with a Heat Action Plan for the state.

According to experts, Kerala’s cities are hotter than other areas due to rapid urbanisation, a phenomenon known as the urban heat island effect.

With the state becoming more vulnerable to heat-related incidents, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) is gearing up to launch a cool-roof initiative. The plan is to give coatings or materials on the roof that reflect sunlight and absorb less heat.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has launched the Cool Roof Challenge countrywide for the states which have prepared a heat action plan. The KSDMA came up with the plan in 2020 proposing long- and short-term measures to mitigate heat waves. However, owing to the pandemic spread, the implementation of the plan has been moving at a snail’s pace. According to officials, the authorities are yet to start implementing long-term measures as the proposals are yet to be cleared by the higher authorities.

Incentives for participation

The authorities are planning to tie up with the local self-government department to take up the campaign with the assistance of the KSDMA in panchayats, municipalities and corporations. The initiative also proposes incentives for the residents. According to officials, a cool roof can help keep the indoor temperature lower by 2 to 5 degrees Celsius depending on the setting. Many other cities including Ahmedabad in Gujarat have already implemented cool roof challenges. “We cannot control the temperature and the only way is to adapt to the evolving climate patterns. The rise in temperature is going to be a challenge for the state and we might cross the 40 degrees Celsius mark in the coming years. We have to be prepared to mitigate extreme heat situations,” said the KSDMA official.

The India Meteorological Department has officially confirmed the heatwave in Kerala for the first time back in 2016. According to KSDMA officials, Kerala had one of the hottest summers in 2019. As per statistics, around 1,071 people were admitted to various hospitals and one death was reported in the state due to health problems during the summer of 2019. As per the data from the health department, a total of 1,671 heat-related incidents were reported in the state in the 2019 summer.

Modern solutions

The KSDMA has been doing research on developing cool-roof models and the plan is to popularise these among the residents with the help of panchayats and other local bodies. A senior KSDMA official said the proposal has been sent to the State Planning Board to be included in the state’s next Five Year Plan. “We want to implement the initiative immediately and priority would be given to government buildings,” said the official.

Longand short-term plans

According to officials of KSDMA, a cool roof is a low-cost heat-response strategy that would bring down the dependence on air-conditioners and cause less air pollution, saving energy on cooling appliances including fans and ACs. “Cool roofs reflect sunlight and absorb heat and help lower indoor temperatures as compared to traditional roofs. We cannot replicate the cool-roof models implemented by other states and, hence, thorough research is required. The proposal has been finalised and we are waiting for approval from the higher authorities,” said an official of KSDMA. The authority is planning to launch the campaign in selected municipalities and panchayats on a pilot basis. “We have to sensitise the public on the importance of adopting such long-term measures to combat extreme heat situations. The local bodies should offer incentives to the residents who take part in the campaign,” said the official. The KSDMA is also planning to tie up with the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University to study the rise in temperature in the state and fix a threshold temperature.