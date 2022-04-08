STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hacking cases on rise in Kerala

Experts say that people who carelessly share their bank account details, email IDs and other credentials online are at risk of being duped by those who run organised scams online

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Hacking, UPI scams or any other cybercrime. You name it and someone in Kerala has been its victim. The year 2021 saw 11 cases of hacking of websites and 21 cases where bank accounts or email IDs were taken over by fraudsters. In six cases, criminals tampered with source codes of computer programmes.

This apart, 56 cases of complicated cybercrimes done through smartphones were also reported in the state. In all, 936 cybercrimes were reported in the state last year, said officials.

Recently, a Kozhikode native lost over Rs 3 lakh to online fraud. He first received a call, saying it was from his bank. He was then sent a link, which took him to a website of his bank, only it was fake. The scammers then detected his account and password when he entered it into the fake website, which looked surprisingly similar to the bank’s authentic portal.

Technisanct founder and CEO Nandakishore Harikumar said the past two years have seen a rise in digital activities due to Covid and most of the time, people would be less vigilant in the digital space.

“I believe the number of cases would be higher as only a few are reported. People continue to use weak passwords and mismanage their social media credentials. Clicking every link they come across either online or in social media groups are a major reason for them falling prey to fraud,” he said.

With digital payments becoming the norm, UPI-based scams are also on the rise. “Hackers and fraudsters usually use various situations to their advantage and people fall for their tricks due to desperation,” he said.

A Cyberdome officials said hackers mostly promise gifts and rewards to lure people and gain access to their bank accounts or email IDs. 

“In a majority of hacking cases, hackers send victims a link to claim rewards or gifts. Clicking the links allows fraudsters to plant a malware in the phone or computer. Also, people carelessly provide their email IDs or bank account details in bogus websites. Porn websites are also used to plant malware,” he said.

Caught off guard

Recently, a Kozhikode native lost over Rs 3 lakhs after he received a phone call from an anonymous hacker

