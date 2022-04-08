Thevara-Kumbalam bridge finally gets nod

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For over six decades, city folks have been asking for a bridge that connects Thevara ferry and Kumbalam. The bridge would reduce the commute between Alappuzha, Kochi and West Kochi by nearly half an hour or 6km. Now, MLA K Babu has said that the project is awaiting approval from the Water Metro and it will come through soon.

The issue grabbed attention after residents held a hunger strike in 2012. A series of discussions were held after that, and the previous state budget allocated funds for it. However, the project is still in limbo following multiple objections related to the passage of barges.

“During the tenure of former MLA Swaraj M, discussions were active and a fund of `100 crore was sanctioned for the bridge. However, the project did not take off. From the beginning, there were objections from the Kerala Shipping & Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd citing issues with alignment at the landing zone near Thevara, where it could hinder the barge routes,” said Sanjay Kumar C S, ward member, Kumbalam grama panchayat. “Another suggestion was to convert the landing to an elevated highway that leads up to the Kundannoor Junction,” he added.

“The bridge has been a long-pending demand of the residents. After many discussions, the Water Metro has now agreed to find ways to clear the hindrances,” said Babu.

Once the bridge is built, residents of Kumbalam, Aroor, Nettoor and Thevara can travel to and from these areas easily without having to navigate city traffic. Over a decade ago, the Kumbalam residents association had studied the project and put forth a proposal with an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore for a 700m-long, 14m-wide bridge with 2.5m pedestrian passage on either side.

According to writer and resident Miraj A S, the bridge will also aid the development of tourism in the area. “There is a scope for developing a coastal way along the 4km stretch between Kumbalam North and South. This can attract a lot of tourists,” he said.