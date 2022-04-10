STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Classmates 'force' teen into unnatural sex after inviting for get-together in Kochi

Police said the incident occurred on March 27 in the hostel at Panampilly Nagar where the accused persons and the survivor - all students of an institution in the city - were staying.

Published: 10th April 2022

Child Sexual Abuse

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police team probing the case in which a 19-year-old was allegedly forced into unnatural sex by his classmates has found that they had planned the crime by inviting the survivor for a get-together.

While the main accused in the case - identified as Ebin Raj (29) of Kothamangalam - has been arrested, a probe is on to nab the remaining nine accused who have allegedly absconded after the survivor lodged a complaint. 

Police said the incident occurred on March 27 in the hostel at Panampilly Nagar where the accused persons and the survivor - all students of an institution in the city - were staying.

Police have identified three more accused - Ashwin P (22) of Vytilla; Aadam T (23) of Puthencruz, and Akshay U (23) of Udayamperoor. All the accused have been booked on charges of carnal intercourse, wrongful confinement and causing hurt.

As per the FIR, 10 students were involved in the attack against the survivor, a native of Tamil Nadu. It all began when the classmates invited the victim to Ebin Raj's room at the hostel for a get-together and treat.

By 3 am all the accused were in an inebriated condition and they closed the room’s door and forced upon the victim for unnatural sex. When he protested and tried to escape, they physically assaulted him, the FIR said.

Police sources said though the three accused - Ashwin, Aadam and Akshay - tried to secure an anticipatory bail from a court here, it was dismissed. The sessions court on April 8 dismissed their pre-arrest petitions observing that the allegations levelled against the accused are of serious nature and granting of bail may affect the smooth progress of the investigation.
 

