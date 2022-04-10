Two accused who escaped from police station in Kochi nabbed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons who escaped from Cheranellore police station on Friday night after being arrested in a robbery case were nabbed from Kakkanad on Saturday night.

Arun Sebastian (22) of Cheranellore, and Anson Dicosa (23) of Kacherippadi, were arrested for robbing a sum of Rs 500 from a Tamil Nadu native Rakesh, a hotel supervisor, when he was returning to his place of stay at Manjummal after work on Thursday night.

After being arrested in the robbery case, Arun was produced before a magistrate via online and remanded in judicial custody. However, he was lodged in the cell of the police station before shifting him to the district jail, Kakkanad. Manwhile, Anson Dicosa was arrested on Friday night.

At 11 pm, Anson was brought to the police station. Hoodwinking the officials, Anson opened the cell where Arun was lodged and the duo fled from the spot.

Arun Sebastian is an accused in several criminal cases including theft and narcotic cases. "Fearing that police would have slapped stringent charges including provisions under KAAPA the duo devised a plan and escaped," said an officer.