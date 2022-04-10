STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Two accused who escaped from police station in Kochi nabbed

After being arrested in the robbery case, Arun was produced before a magistrate via online and remanded in judicial custody.

Published: 10th April 2022 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons who escaped from Cheranellore police station on Friday night after being arrested in a robbery case were nabbed from Kakkanad on Saturday night.

Arun Sebastian (22) of Cheranellore, and Anson Dicosa (23) of Kacherippadi, were arrested for robbing a sum of Rs 500 from a Tamil Nadu native Rakesh, a hotel supervisor, when he was returning to his place of stay at Manjummal after work on Thursday night. 

After being arrested in the robbery case, Arun was produced before a magistrate via online and remanded in judicial custody. However, he was lodged in the cell of the police station before shifting him to the district jail, Kakkanad. Manwhile, Anson Dicosa was arrested on Friday night. 

At 11 pm, Anson was brought to the police station. Hoodwinking the officials, Anson opened the cell where Arun was lodged and the duo fled from the spot.  

Arun Sebastian is an accused in several criminal cases including theft and narcotic cases. "Fearing that police would have slapped stringent charges including provisions under KAAPA the duo devised a plan and escaped," said an officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cheranellore police station
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp