After slow start, Indian Oil-Adani Gas project picks up steam in Kochi

Over 6,400 connections provided in Thrikkakara, 1,600 in Kalamassery | IOC sets target of 10K connections by June 1

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though it took years to commence the Kochi city gas project, the joint venture company Indian Oil-Adani Gas has succeeded in providing connections to 8,864 households in Thrikkakara and Kalamassery municipalities at a subsidised rate.

“We intend to provide 10,000 connections to households in the two municipalities by June 1. Over 6,400 connections have been provided in Thrikkakara and 1,600 in Kalamassery,” an official with Indian Oil-Adani Gas said.

The project is expected to provide a massive boost to the gas economy by providing cheaper and cleaner fuel to residential consumers. According to the officials, the gas pipelines will help save up to 30% on cooking gas consumption. Once consumers get the connection, they will be charged every two months based on metre readings. 

“The basic price of piped gas is Rs 56 per standard cubic metre. Consumers can submit an application for piped gas with the required documents. The connection cost of Rs 7,118 can be paid in instalments along with the monthly bill,” the official said. 

In a social media post, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the work to lay underground pipes to provide connections in Kochi corporation and Maradu municipality will begin after the monsoon season. “At least 6,000 connections in Maradu and 10,000 connections in Kochi city limits will be provided at the earliest,” he wrote.

However, the Indian Oil-Adani Gas official said the company is yet to receive sanction from the Kochi corporation to take the project forward despite having submitted a bank guarantee of Rs 5 crore in February this year.

Meanwhile, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said, “The company has produced a bank guarantee for a period of one year, instead of two years. The corporation has sought clarity from the bank on the matter and will sort it out within a couple of days. We have no issue with its implementation.”

Maradu municipal chairman Antony Ashamparambil said despite giving all the approvals required, Indian Oil-Adani Gas is yet to begin the work in the area.“We have given Indian Oil-Adani Gas the permission to conduct a trial in the third division. However, the company has delayed the project and we have no idea when they are planning to begin work here,” he said.

