Colourful launch to cooperative expo

The cooperative expo 2022 began at the Marine Drive on Monday with a special programme led by percussionist Mattannur Sankarankutty.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Mattannoor Sankarankutty leading the chenda melam at Marine Drive in Kochi as part of the Cooperative Expo 2022 | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The cooperative expo 2022 began at the Marine Drive on Monday with a special programme led by percussionist Mattannur Sankarankutty. A total of 210 stalls have been arranged in a pavilion covering an overall area of 60,000 sq.ft. The major aim of the expo is the exhibition and promotion of value-added products manufactured by the cooperative sector. The week-long expo will conclude on April 25.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the expo through a virtual meet. In his address, the CM said the department should take steps to prevent deliberate attempts to tarnish the image of cooperative movement. ”The cooperative sector underwent a tough phase during the Covid pandemic. However, the sector is still growing and we can see the presence of cooperative sector in every walk of life,“ the chief minister said.

