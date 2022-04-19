Covid booster dose? Talk to your doctor first

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the fourth wave of Covid anticipated in two to three months, many elderly, particularly those who have no major health issues, are in a dilemma regarding whether or not they should take the booster dose. Though many experts are skeptical of the efficacy of booster shots, they advise the elderly consult a doctor before going for it. The booster dose is better avoided if there are no major health complications, they opine.

Health workers and elderly above 60 years with comorbidities have been advised to take the booster doses by the health department on a priority basis. Experts had stressed that immuno-compromised people or those with chronic kidney-liver, rheumatology issues or those who underwent organ transplant, cardiac patients, and cancer patients should take booster doses.

“Studies have proved that primary vaccination is less effective among the vulnerable population than the healthy ones. Therefore, they should go ahead with the booster dose. But those suffering from diabetes, asthma, and blood pressure alone cannot considered vulnerable. They could wait for their booster dose. If they do not have any major health conditions, booster doses could be avoided,” said an infectious disease expert. “If a person has a normal immune response, it matters very little whether they take a booster or not,” added the expert.

Dr Praveen Valsalan, a pulmonologist based in Kochi, said it would be ideal to consult a doctor if patients are on long-term medications or undergoing treatment for chronic diseases. According to the doctors, the demand for booster doses have come down and therefore many hospitals have handed over their stock of vaccines to the state government.

However, focus should be on preparing for addressing any pandemic-like situation in the state, say experts. “Crisis we faced during Covid demonstrates the country’s inability to deal with a pandemic of this magnitude, not only in terms of medical infrastructure, but also in terms of managing trained human resource and in maintaining a seamless supply chain,” Dr Dipu T S, Associate professor, Infectious diseases department, Amrita Hospital, Kochi.