Level 2 scholarship exam on April 20

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has set up a scholarship to spread awareness about climate change. The scholarship aims to spot young talents to research Climate Science. It offers prizes worth Rs 50 lakh for high school and senior secondary students. The second-level exam for the scholarship will be held on April 20.

The first-level screening for the scholarship was held in January, where over 1,000 students from various schools across the country qualified for the second level.

Based on the results of the second-level examinations, 24 students will be selected for a quiz. It will be conducted in May/June in Thiruvananthapuram. This quiz will be telecast on Doordarshan.Talentspire, the organisation conducting the test according to the standards set by IIS, is also offering prizes and scholarships worth Rs 50 lakh for the winners.