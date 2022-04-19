STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Level 2 scholarship exam on April 20

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has set up a scholarship to spread awareness about climate change.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has set up a scholarship to spread awareness about climate change. The scholarship aims to spot young talents to research Climate Science. It offers prizes worth Rs 50 lakh for high school and senior secondary students. The second-level exam for the scholarship will be held on April 20.

The first-level screening for the scholarship was held in January, where over 1,000 students from various schools across the country qualified for the second level. 

Based on the results of the second-level examinations, 24 students will be selected for a quiz. It will be conducted in May/June in Thiruvananthapuram. This quiz will be telecast on Doordarshan.Talentspire, the organisation conducting the test according to the standards set by IIS, is also offering prizes and scholarships worth Rs 50 lakh for the winners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp