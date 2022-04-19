Tattoo trend rising among Kerala youth, worries parents, experts

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Getting a tattoo has become a trend these days among teenagers. However, even children below the age of 18 are now getting themselves tattooed, without any knowledge of the impacts, it can have on their health. Such a trend is becoming common in Kerala as well, while no proper guidelines have been crafted in India regarding the tattooing of children. Most European countries have set guidelines for the same.

Acting on a petition filed by Amal Saji, a child rights activist and nodal officer of the Balyam project that carries out child protection activities, K Nazeer, a member of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in his last order as a member of the commission, directed the government to frame regulations specifying tattooing procedures and licence of artists and studios.

“During discussions with parents and children from various districts, I found out that several children are getting tattooed without knowledge of safety norms. Incidents of skin eruptions and allergies were reported among children who got tattooed without their parents’ consent. There was also an incident where a high school kid ran away from home to avoid getting scolded by his parents over a tattoo he got,” says Amal.

Many parents and health workers also came forward to discuss the health concerns arising due to the tattooing of children and asserted the need to set guidelines for tattooing children, added Amal. He recently met Health Minister Veena George and discussed the issue. “The minister has extended support and assured us that measures will be taken to assure the safety of children under 18 years,” said Amal.

Nazeer pointed out that there are separate guidelines for tattooing children and adults in many western countries. “Due to the lack of any regulations, tattooing is being done here even in public places without any health precautions. Awareness programmes should be held by the health and social justice, and women and child development departments,” he said. During the hearing, the department authorities also highlighted that tattooing among minor children was escalated earlier too. However, the guidelines are yet to be framed, said the member.



Parents, health experts concerned

Many parents said they are concerned about the negative health effects tattooing will have on their children. “Tattoos and piercings among young people are becoming more and hence, children also want to get themselves tattooed. Seeing other teenage children, my kids who are in high school are now adamant about getting themselves tattooed. It has become difficult to make the children understand the negative effects of tattooing,” said Sunantha Viswanathan, a parent.

According to Dr Akshara U Kartha, a health expert, tattooing involves piercing the skin with sharp instruments and so it can lead to transmission of infections like HIV and hepatitis, or allergies in many cases. “If the equipment used to create the tattoo is contaminated with infected blood, one can contract various blood-borne diseases, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Hepatitis B and C,” she said.

WHAT AUTHORITIES SAY

In a report submitted to the commission, the director of health services said the Kerala State AIDS Control Society website highlights the risk of HIV transmission if contaminated instruments are not sterilised and shared with others. The DHS also highlighted that if appropriate safety guidelines are not followed, there is a possibility of transmitting blood-borne viral infections such as Hepatitis B and C.However, a report by the director of the women and child development department said there was no issue if the children are getting tattooed in the presence of their parents or guardians. However, licensing of tattoo artists and studios should be made mandatory, especially those tattooing children. Frequent visits to the tattoo studios should also be conducted by the public health department officials to check for violations.

Health protocols followed, say tattoo artists

Tattoo artists say that children are not tattooed without the supervision of their parents or guardians. However, it is not practised by tattoo artists who are not trained. “According to a rule passed by Thiruvananthapuram corporation in January this year, waste management should be followed and given to IMAGE, a certified biomedical waste management facility. Even the ink used should be certified by the state drugs control department.

Minor children get inspired seeing the tattoos on adults and want to get themselves tattooed. However, we never entertain minor children to do tattoos,” said Arun Chandran, owner of Charmis Tattoos Studio, who has been in the business for 10 years. Arun says, “Due to the mushrooming of unlicensed tattoo artists, our business is also affected adversely. However, we follow all health protocols before tattooing a person.”