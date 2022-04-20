Four booked for attack on Lakshadweep student at Maharaja’s College hostel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Lakshadweep native student suffered injuries after he was attacked by four students at Maharaja’s College hostel here on Sunday night. Based on the complaint lodged by Anwar Sadath, 19, of Amini Island, the Ernakulam Central police have registered a case against first-year students Nazar, Sreerag, Sayooj and Ashwin.

The incident occurred at the hostel about 7.15pm. The accused students allegedly threatened the complainant and assaulted him. Second accused Sreerag hit Anwar using a wooden plank and, when he fell on the ground, the accused students kicked him. They also hit him on the head with a PVC pipe, the complaint said.

The police have registered a case under IPC section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and section 506 for criminal intimidation. Officers are also checking whether there was any political reasons behind the attack.