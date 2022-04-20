STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Four booked for attack on Lakshadweep student at Maharaja’s College hostel

A Lakshadweep native student suffered injuries after he was attacked by four students at Maharaja’s College hostel here on Sunday night.

Published: 20th April 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Lakshadweep native student suffered injuries after he was attacked by four students at Maharaja’s College hostel here on Sunday night. Based on the complaint lodged by Anwar Sadath, 19, of Amini Island, the Ernakulam Central police have registered a case against first-year students Nazar, Sreerag, Sayooj and Ashwin.

The incident occurred at the hostel about 7.15pm. The accused students allegedly threatened the complainant and assaulted him. Second accused Sreerag hit Anwar using a wooden plank and, when he fell on the ground, the accused students kicked him. They also hit him on the head with a PVC pipe, the complaint said. 

The police have registered a case under IPC section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and section 506 for criminal intimidation. Officers are also checking whether there was any political reasons behind the attack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshadweep
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp