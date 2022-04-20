STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Repeat offender jailed again under KAAPA

Police are in no mood to allow a notorious criminal to roam free out in the open.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police are in no mood to allow a notorious criminal to roam free out in the open. Invoking Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), he has been put behind the bars for a period of one year after he came out serving a jail term of six months under KAAPA. The six-months’ jail term of Lalu, 29, of Kombanad, was extended to one year by the authorities on Tuesday. 

Officers said the action was part of initiating stringent measures against habitual offenders who threaten the public. Lalu was sent to jail after invoking KAAPA in November 2020. The action was based on a report submitted by Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick. However, Lalu approached the Kerala High Court and KAAPA advisory council seeking to quash the sentence. His appeal was rejected and his sentence upheld. 

After being released from jail after six months, he tried to kill a person by hitting him using a car within the Kodanad police station limits in November 2021. Subsequently, relevant Sections of KAAPA were invoked and he was put behind bars for a period of six months. 

“It was for committing a serious crime that he was sentenced to six-months’ imprisonment under KAAPA. But after he was found involved in serious offences, his jail term was extended to one year,” said an officer. 

Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick said that the police were invoking stringent action against repeat offenders as per KAAPA. “Strict action as per KAAPA will continue within the rural police limits in the coming days,” he added. Lalu is an accused in several criminal cases including attempt to murder, robbery, aggravated assault, atrocities against women and manhandling cases and a case under the Arms Act registered in Kuruppumpadi, Perumbavoor and Oonnukal police stations. 
 

