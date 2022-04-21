LPG kits fuel boats and fisherfolks’ hopes   

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a big relief to fishermen devastated by spiralling fuel cost, an LPG kit that can reduce the expense by 60 per cent has been introduced in the coastal sector. A trial run of the LPG kit was conducted in two boats at Chellanam fishing harbour. Fishermen have expressed satisfaction over the performance of the engine. Besides cost cutting, LPG will reduce pollution and improve the performance of the engine.

There are around 30,000 motorised, non-mechanical fishing vessels operated by traditional fishermen in Kerala. These fishing boats use kerosene as fuel and the rising fuel price is causing huge loss to fishermen. The cost of a litre of kerosene, which stood at Rs 59 six months ago, has gone up to Rs 126.

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), in association with Surya’s Marine LPG Kits Ltd, introduced the conversion kits to fishermen at Chellanam harbour and conducted a trial run to demonstrate the performance of the engine.

“We are introducing the Horizontal Liquid Off Take (HLOT) cylinder and LPG kits developed by Surya’s Marine. This will reduce pollution and fuel cost by 60 per cent. The technology has been well received by fishermen. It will be soon inaugurated by the fisheries minister,” said BPCL sales manager (LPG) Sunil Bathula.

The LPG conversion kit will cost around Rs 80,000 and the government is considering to provide subsidy. The cylinders are available in 19 kg, 35 kg and 47.5 kg categories. A 19 kg cylinder will cost Rs 2,256 and the BPCL has promised to ensure the delivery of cylinders at the harbour. A 10 Hp engine normally requires 6 to 7 litres of kerosene for one hour operation, while Suryas Marine claims that one 19 kg LPG cylinder will provide six to seven hours of fishing operation.