Miles to go for Kerala bodybuilder TV Pauly

As the first Malayali president of IBBF, TV Pauly hopes to give bodybuilding the thrust it deserves

Published: 21st April 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: TV Pauly was appointed as the president of Indian Bodybuilders Federation recently. The Arjuna Awardee was clear about what he wanted to accomplish while he is in that position. “Bodybuilding in India can use a shot in the arm. It is not given the importance that many other sports enjoy. I want to try and promote it as much as I can,” said Pauly.

He is the first Malayali to become the federation’s president. The 49-year-old wants to use this opportunity to encourage and support bodybuilders from Kerala as well. “While being the first Malayali to occupy this position is a matter of pride, I feel it is also a responsibility. I can help emerging talents from the state and hence improve the overall support for bodybuilding in Kerala. As someone who rose through the ranks, I want to set an example while also providing new talents a platform to prove themselves. I can use my experience and position to provide them more opportunities,” he said.

Pauly recieved the Arjuna Award back in 1998-99 for his contributions to the sport. He was Mr. India multiple times, and has won Mr. Asia and Mr. Commonwealth titles. Pauly eventually turned his attention to administration. He was also the general secretary of the Bodybuilding Association of Kerala and a member of the executive committee of the IBBF. 

The IBBF is recognised by the National Sports Federation and has around 45 state/union territory associations and government sports control boards affiliated to it. Pauly feels that he has a big responsibility on his hands.

“I want start more bodybuilding competitions for aspiring talents in Kerala and outside. That will be priority. Apart from that, seminars and other training sessions will also be held. Bodybuilding has a lot of potential in India,” he said. He added that he wants to mooot more initiatives that identify young talents and support those who are facing challenges like financial constraints. The veteran has an impressive CV. Pauly is also an ex-serviceman who served in the Indian Air Force as a Master Warrant Officer. 
 

