Petta-SN Junction Kochi Metro service set to start in June

FIrst stretch directly under KMRL; trial runs will begin by end of April  

Published: 21st April 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro service between Petta and SN Junction is likely to start in June, according to officials gearing up for trial runs from the end of this month. Construction of the stations on the stretch -- Vadakkekotta and SN Junction -- is nearing completion.

While speed trials on the tracks have been completed, the Metro Rail Safety Commissioner’s final inspection is expected to be held in May. Fire inspection of Vadakkekotta and SN Junction stations, officials say, is scheduled for the last week of April. Notably, the Petta-SN Junction stretch [Phase 1 (A) extension] is the first one that is being implemented directly by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd; the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation was in charge of the first phase till Petta. 

Once the services are extended to SN Junction, the city will have a total of 24 metro stations. The Rs 435 crore extension work, which began in April 2020, was scheduled to be completed in December 2021. However, the pandemic affected the pace of work. 

Meanwhile, the work under Phase 1 (B) extension from SN Junction to Tripunithura is also progressing. About 85 per cent of land acquisition for the stretch has been completed. Nearly 68 per cent of the piling for the new Metro station and 30 per cent for track construction have been completed.

50% DISCOUNT FOR THE ELDERLY FROM TODAY
PEOPLE above the age of 75 and an accompanying passenger would get a 50 per cent discount on Kochi Metro tickets from today. Those who wish to avail of the offer will have present age proof at the customer care centres in metro stations. Besides lifts and escalators, wheelchairs are also available at all stations so as to ensure senior citizens face no difficulties, said officials.

Kochi Metro
