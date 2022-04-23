Co-operative Expo brings out rural flare

Pooja Chandran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The pavilions of the Co-operative Expo which started on April 18 has a grand line-up of food items, packed organic powders, pure oils and saplings, indigenous handlooms, textiles and crafts. The first-of-its-kind event has over 201 stalls. It will conclude on April 25.

The exhibition-cum-sales stalls with organic eatables and stationary are getting a good response from people. The ‘pokkali rice without bran’ featured at Palliyakal SCB stall, virgin coconut oil and organic Kajol at Bharanikavu stall, Coirfed’s coir pots and many other items have been selling like hotcakes.

The highlight of the food section are few exeprimental items like the unnippindi squash in pastal green colour, coconut pickle, Vaazhapoovu achar and chutney. Stalls by Keralasree Ayurvedic that has honey-based value-added products and Komeri SCB that features special Kozhikodan halwas are also doing well.

Matsyafed’s stall features myriad of pickles made of prawns and fishes. Their delicacies are also scoring at the open food court. The SC/ST Federation stall has rare indigenous produce from Wayanad like wild onion essence, dandruff oil, lemon grass oil, Wayanadan turmeric and Kalonji seeds. “Our wild onion essence treats all cases of sinusitis,” said Sinoj, who manages the stall.

Among the very few stalls feature bamboo-based products, Chollanavayal ST SCS stood out. Crafts like smartphone stand, pen stand, petromax and ‘Mazhamooly’ — a pipe-like structure which makes the pitter-patters of rain — exhibited at Vadakanchery Eatta Thoyilali SC are also in demand.

Showing ‘Mazhamooly’, Chandran, who manages the stalls, said crafting it is a hereditery job. “I have been doing it since my childhood. Products made of reed and bamboo have always had big demand. But more experimentation is necessary,” he said.

The garden stalls have saplings, bonsai trees, seeds, and organic vegetables and fruits. “We provide plantain varieties like Nenthran, Swarnamukhi, Chenkadali, robust and others which give great quality yields,” said the staff of Chungathara SCB stall.

“We had a very good time here and picked up the best of products from expo. The organic cosmetics, Wayanadan honey and unrefined oil from Kerala State Co-operative Agricultural and Rural Development Board’s stall are hard to find otherwise,” said Anuja, a visitor. The space also hosts evening seminars and performances after nightfall. Regardless, there is decent footfall on a daily basis, said organisers.