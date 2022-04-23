STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi Metro launches mobile ticket facility 

Now passengers can buy tickets of Kochi Metro through their mobile phones.

Published: 23rd April 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Now passengers can buy tickets of Kochi Metro through their mobile phones. The tickets will be available through Kochi1 App, which can be downloaded and installed from Play Store or App Store. The user should register and set an mPin.

While opening the app, there will be a ticket option from which the users can select the boarding and destination stations. After pressing the boot ticket option, the user can select the digital payment method from the available options. Once the purchase is completed, a QR Code will be available. It can be scanned at the entry point to the Metro platform. For  details call: 18004250355.

