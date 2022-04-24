STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bike-lifting gang kingpin held from Coimbatore

The kingpin of a gang that carried out motorcycle thefts in various places in Kerala and other states has landed in police net.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The kingpin of a gang that carried out motorcycle thefts in various places in Kerala and other states has landed in police net. Harender Irwin, a native of Tamil Nadu, was arrested from Coimbatore on Saturday. The police came to know about Irivin when Sivakumar, a native of Tamil Nadu, and Vinod, a native of Olavakkode, were arrested in Olavakkode in a bike theft case. Interrogation revaled Irwin was helping the gang to make forged documents for stolen bikes.

“We came to know that Irwin was staying in a house in Vazhakkala disguised as an ayurvedic doctor. When he came to know about the arrest of his partners, he scooted. He hides his real identity even from his crime partners. The address that he provided to the house owner was fake,” police said.

With the accused leaving no trail to track him down, the police started collecting CCTV footage from the area. “Based on CCTV visuals, we came to know that he had reached Coimbatore. From there, we arrested him. We also recovered a stethoscope, medicines, several fake ID cards and seals from him,” the officer said. During questioning, he revealed that he had lifted a motorcycle from Kaloor Stadium on March 8.

