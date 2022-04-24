Ernakulam Medical College to get new block worth Rs 100 crore

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major fillip to Ernakulam Medical College hospital, a new block worth Rs 100 crore will come up on the campus. Health Minister Veena George, while inaugurating a series of healthcare centres in the district on Saturday, said that along with the new block at the medical college, steps will be taken to provide lab facilities in all panchayats in two years.

“Public health is very important. For patients facing financial constraints, a friendly behaviour at hospitals can be comforting and we are attempting to equip government hospitals by offering comfort and better treatment. Through Aardram project, the basic infrastructure in healthcare facilities has improved,” said the minister.

The minister also stressed the need for youngsters to keep keep lifestyle diseases under check. Veena George said that efforts are on to set up a cancer registry -- separate for both women and men-- to keep track of cancer patients in the state.

With Edathala primary health centre elevated to family health centre, the posts of assistant surgeon and lab technician were created at the centre. The minister virtually inaugurated the health and wellness sub centres centres at Monipally, Chowara, Thottumugham, Chelamattam, Manjapetti and Malayattoor at the event held at Medical College.

Official logo released

The official logo of Kalamassery Medical College was released by Health Minister Veena George. The logo has been selected from the competition organised for students and members of the public.