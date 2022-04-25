83-year-old among 1,002 who took Kerala State Literacy Mission test

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Of the 1,002 persons who appeared for the Kerala State Literacy Mission test across the district on Sunday, P Malathi, 83, a native of Chendamangalam , was the oldest.

804 women, 103 men and 56 candidates from the scheduled caste attended the exam conducted across 132 centres in the district under the leadership of respective local bodies.

Students who will clear the test will join Class IV equivalency. The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority which aims to promote literacy, continuing education and lifelong learning for all citizens currently provide equivalency programs for 4th, 7th, 10th, 11th and 12th classes.