STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Eleven held for sourcing ganja through courier service in Kochi

The youths used to order ganja via an online shopping site from a firm based in Haryana. The firm then sends ganja in powder form via courier.

Published: 25th April 2022 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Drug peddling, Ganja

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Eleven youngsters who sourced ganja from Haryana through courier service landed in the police net on Sunday. The arrested are Aneesh Joseph of Kozhikode, Arjun S from Kalamassery, Nikhil Krishna of Kakkanad, Akhil Krishna of Thrissur, Farhan Kabeer and Prakash Ramnath of Manjeri, Joseph Sebastian from Pala, Thevara native Tanmay Ashar, Akshay from Kulathoor and Kochi natives Anirudh and Vargheese Mathew.

The youths used to order ganja via an online shopping site from a firm based in Haryana. The firm then sends ganja in powder form via courier. The accused procured the contraband after paying money through digital payment apps. The firm slapped a sum of Rs 899 for 4gms of ganja, said a police officer.

The police said a joint search carried out by the Ernakulam Central Police and Kochi city police DANSAF team led to the arrest of the accused. As the contraband was mixed with another powder, the police used a drug detection kit to identify the powder.  The police said the abuse of contraband after sourcing it online is on the rise among youths in the city.  After conducting an inquiry, legal actions will be initiated against these persons, officials said.

In another instance, a 27-year-old was arrested with 0.67 gm of MDMA drug from Tripunithura. Arun of Tripunithura, was arrested based on a tip-off received by the police. The public can inform the police about drug abuse to the ‘Yodhavu’ mobile app on 9995966666 as text, video, and audio formats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youngster Arrest Online shopping
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp