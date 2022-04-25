Health officials in Kochi urge people to wear masks amid rise in cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District health officials have advised the public to adhere to basic Covid protocols including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing as infections have been rising again across the country.

“People should go back to wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Vaccination is the key to preventing any serious health issues from the infection and therefore if anyone is yet to take the second and booster doses they should come forward.

As part of strengthening the vigil, we will be increasing the number of Covid tests conducted in the district,” a health official said. With the omicron sub-variant, XE, spreading in various states including Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Covid curbs were strengthened by the respective state governments.