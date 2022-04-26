STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt to set up hub in Kochi to boost sale of artwork

The government will also establish a care home for elderly artists who need support.

Minister for Culture Saji Cherian visiting the visual art exhibition organised by Kerala Lalithakala Akademi at Durbar Hall on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government will establish an art hub in Kochi under the aegis of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi to help painters and sculptors sell their artwork, said Minister for Culture Saji Cherian here on Monday. Inaugurating a three-week visual art exhibition to mark the 60th year of the Lalithakala Akademi at Durbar Hall in Kochi, he said the department of culture will bear the expenses for the novel venture.

The government will also establish a care home for elderly artists who need support. “We need to ensure that they are taken care of during the twilight years. Covid-19 has made life tough for artists. The government has launched various schemes to support them,” the minister said. 

Emphasising on the need to preserve the region’s art heritage for future generations, he said it is painful that efforts to unveil facets of unknown past are inviting intolerance from a section of society. “Artists who are trying to expose distortion of history are facing threats. Spread of untrue history can only spread hatred among people. It could divide the world and spur frictions,” he said.

The minister presented the Lalithakala Akademi fellowships to two artists and felicitated 19 senior artists. 
Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod presided over and Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar released the exhibition catalogue.Lalithakala Akademi chairman Murali Cheeroth, vice-chairman Eby N Joseph and secretary N Balamuralikrishnan spoke.

