Customs raids municipality vice chairman’s house

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) Kochi on Tuesday raided the house of a local Muslim League leader as part of the probe into the seizure of gold bars from a meat-cutting machine that arrived from Dubai on Saturday.

The raid was carried out at the residence of Thrikkakara municipality vice-chairman and IUML leader A A Ibrahimkutty. Officials said the raid was carried out as gold was seized from the meat cutting machine that arrived at the air cargo complex at Kochi airport from Dubai on Saturday for a company in which Ibrahimkutty’s son Shabin has an investment.

Customs said 2.23kg of gold was concealed in the base of the machine. Officers had arrested Thrikkakara native Nakul, who had gone to the airport to receive the cargo. The machine was imported by Thuruthel Enterprise owned by a person named Sirajudheen.

Shabin is Sirajudheen’s partner, and both have absconded. Officials said gold was smuggled on multiple occasions by concealing it in machines imported by the company. “Following a tip-off, we intercepted the machine. We dismantled the machine to seize four gold bars concealed in the base part of the machine. It has been found that several other types of equipment were imported and gold was smuggled in these,” an official said.

The raid on Ibrahimkutty’s residence started around 8am and continued till evening. Several documents and electronic devices were seized. The customs would summon Ibrahimkutty for interrogation.

“We have sought the custody of Nakul, who is Sirajudheen’s drivert. In the detailed interrogation, more details about the gold smuggling operation will be revealed.

We suspect that the company was formed as a cover for gold smuggling activities. When the meat cutting machine is available in Kerala for `40,000 per price, they imported the machine from Dubai,” the official said. Ibrahimkutty said he was not aware of any smuggling activity. He also claimed that he was also not aware of his son’s investment in the company.