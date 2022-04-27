STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Customs raids municipality vice chairman’s house

Gold seized at airport was traced to IUML leader A A Ibrahimkutty’s son’s company

Published: 27th April 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) Kochi on Tuesday raided the house of a local Muslim League leader as part of the probe into the seizure of gold bars from a meat-cutting machine that arrived from Dubai on Saturday.

The raid was carried out at the residence of Thrikkakara municipality vice-chairman and IUML leader A A Ibrahimkutty. Officials said the raid was carried out as gold was seized from the meat cutting machine that arrived at the air cargo complex at Kochi airport from Dubai on Saturday for a company in which Ibrahimkutty’s son Shabin has an investment.

Customs said 2.23kg of gold was concealed in the base of the machine. Officers had arrested Thrikkakara native Nakul, who had gone to the airport to receive the cargo. The machine was imported by Thuruthel Enterprise owned by a person named Sirajudheen. 

Shabin is Sirajudheen’s partner, and both have absconded. Officials said gold was smuggled on multiple occasions by concealing it in machines imported by the company. “Following a tip-off, we intercepted the machine. We dismantled the machine to seize four gold bars concealed in the base part of the machine. It has been found that several other types of equipment were imported and gold was smuggled in these,” an official said.

The raid on Ibrahimkutty’s residence started around 8am and continued till evening. Several documents and electronic devices were seized. The customs would summon Ibrahimkutty for interrogation.
“We have sought the custody of Nakul, who is Sirajudheen’s drivert. In the detailed interrogation, more details about the gold smuggling operation will be revealed.

We suspect that the company was formed as a cover for gold smuggling activities. When the meat cutting machine is available in Kerala for `40,000 per price, they imported the machine from Dubai,” the official said. Ibrahimkutty said he was not aware of any smuggling activity. He also claimed that he was also not aware of his son’s investment in the company.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Customs
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp