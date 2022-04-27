STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Dystopian colours

Basanth Peringode can paint a dystopian world that can be unsettling to viewers — a bleak, morbid reflection of tomorrow

Published: 27th April 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The air is static, filled with smog and fumes. Grey smoke rises from the chemical plants on the outskirts of a village. There is no greenery to be seen anywhere — everything is bleak. The imminent end of the world seems to have finally arrived, stealing all the colours from the world.

Basanth Peringode’s latest collection of artworks follows a similar theme. They redefine landscapes — from what used to be picturesque sceneries to the reality of a world we are destroying. The only colours left are the ochre yellow of fire, the grey of the sky and the crimson of the soil. His harsh, bold, thick strokes bring a sense of doom to every onlooker. His artworks document a less-visited reality.

Basanth says this is the best an artist can do during a climate catastrophe — document it. “We are living in polluted water and air.  I simply painted the world we live in,” adds the Kochi-based artist.“I travel a lot, sometimes for work and sometimes for inspiration. Over time, I have noticed how the world around us has changed. I could see the effects of climate change and global warming. Diminishing green landscapes on one side and the rising skyscrapers and factories on the other,” says Basanth.

All his paintings were recently exhibited at a solo show in Kozhikode. The show was aptly titled The Colour And Weight Of The World. Some of the paintings were also part of the Lokame Tharavadu contemporary art show last year.

Travelling canvas
Basanth has wanted to be an artist all his life. So, when he got a chance to study art, he took it. “Just after I finished pre-degree, I found out there is an opening at a mural painting academy in Guruvayoor. I was one of the first-batch students there. I didn’t even know anything about mural works until then,” says Basanth. 
But regardless of what he studied, Basanth was always intrigued by the world around him. So he started incorporating his ideas into murals. This is how his unique, abstract style was born. From the snow-covered Himalayan mountains to the banks of the Ganges in North India, his abstract landscapes open you up to the vastness of the world around us.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp