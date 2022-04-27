Ernakulam’s first model pre-school to have park with artificial hill, waterfall

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first model pre-school in the district opened at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Tripunithura on Tuesday. Inaugurating the school, Education Minister V Sivankutty said the government would upgrade the quality of pre-primary and primary schools. “For this, the education department is preparing an academic master plan,” he added.

“However, for the improvement in the quality of school education, public participation is essential,” he said. According to him, Government Model Nursery School has been started in a building inside the GGHSS campus. It was built using KIIFB funding. “The infrastructure for the pre-school was developed using `15 lakh provided by Samagra Shiksha Kerala,” said the minister.

The model pre-school is a dream come true for the tiny-tots who will get to play with a large number of toys. The school also has areas demarcated for a children’s park, which would have an artificial hill, waterfall and fountain.

“The school has been scientifically designed with the aim of imparting knowledge through recreation. The LKG and UKG sections are equipped with classrooms that can seat up to 50 students. Work on the digital classroom is in progress,” said the minister.

Apart from Tripunithura, Town UP School at Koothattukulam and GLPS at Kunnukara will be made model pre-schools in the first phase. The department has decided to upgrade 15 nursery schools in the district to international standards,” he added.

On the preparations for the next academic year, the minister said, “The state-level inauguration of the distribution of books and uniforms will take place on April 28 and May 6. This will coincide with the start of the new academic year. The department of public instruction has been directed to take extensive action in connection with the opening of the schools on June 1.” Sivankutty said the training for teachers was progressing at an impressive pace ahead of the ‘Praveshanolsavam’.