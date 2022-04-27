STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No lighting, Kannadikkadu skywalk still in the dark

The skywalk at Kannadikkadu near Kundannoor flyover has been in a dilapadated state without any proper lighting since its inception.

Published: 27th April 2022 06:31 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The skywalk at Kannadikkadu near Kundannoor flyover has been in a dilapadated state without any proper lighting since its inception. Those who use the skywalk at night fear for their safety. The pedestrian infrastructure, which was built to facilitate safe crossing of pedestrians across the NH 66 is used mainly by those who want to access the bus stops. 

The ill-lit skywalk is a dangerous place to be after nightfall, especially for women.“Though several vehicles pass through the area, the skywalk is less likely to be noticed as it has no lights.  Once, I had to accompany a woman who was hesitant to walk on it when she spotted a shady man loitering there,” says Sheji Basheer, a social activist.

The infrastructure built around three years ago was considered a boon for pedestrians who earlier had to brave speeding vehicles. It is under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).“Through NHAI, Kumbalam Toll is responsible for maintaining such skywalks between Aroor bridge and Edappally. The Maradu corporation is ready to make the repairs if NHAI grants us permission,” said Antony Ashanparambil, Kannnadikadu East councillor. 

“From Madavana to Kannadikaadu, Maradu municipality has installed streetlights. The only light source for the sidewalks are these streetlights and the lights from shops nearby,” he adds.“After 8 pm, the nearby shops will close and there are fewer vehicles on road. We feel unsafe walking here. What’s the point of having a structure if no one can use it. Instead of climbing the large flight of stairs, we prefer to cross the busy roads now,” said a woman commuter.

Comments

