Actor abduction case: Sleuths question Christian priest who visited Dileep’s house in ’17

KOCHI: The police probing the actor assault case on Wednesday interrogated a Christian priest who allegedly visited Dileep’s house post the actor’s release from jail in 2017. Fr Victor Everystus, rector of IVD Seminary in Azhakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, was questioned for three hours at the Aluva police club. He is a friend of director P Balachandrakumar whose statements against Dileep triggered further investigation into the alleged conspiracy to harm officers probing the assault case.

After his interrogation, Fr Victor told reporters that he and Balachandrakumar had visited Dileep’s house in 2017. He also denied claims that Dileep had given him money, saying he visited the actor for another reason. Meanwhile, there are reports that the police would record the statement of Neyyattinkara Bishop Vincent Samuel. The investigation team is yet to confirm it. There were reports that the bishop helped Dileep secure bail in 2017. However, the diocese publicly denied any association with the actor later.