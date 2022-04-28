Aluva KSRTC bus stand renovation still in limbo

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Renovation of the KSRTC bus stand and amenity centre in Aluva is yet to pick up pace. The old complex was demolished in 2019, and the authorities had promised the new facility would be up and running within a year. But the project has been dragging on. The officials now blame the delay on the Covid outbreak. Initially, the work was done using Rs 6 crore from the MLA Fund. But this ran out very soon, before even half the work was complete.

With no waiting shed to save them from the scorching heat or rain, commuters suffer in silence. “The work started three years ago. But there has been no development yet. More than the lack of amenities, the open drains have become a cause for concern, as passengers are likely to get hurt. The drains have been left uncovered. The officials did not bother to even erect a signboard to warn people about it,” said Rajan Pillai, a regular commuter.

An additional Rs 5.8 crore was sanctioned for the project from the Asset Development Fund of MLA Anwar Sadath collectively in 2016-17 and 2017-18. This was mainly supposed to finance the construction of the underground tank and sewage treatment plant.

“An additional Rs 2 crore was sanctioned from the MLA fund in 2020-21. In total, Rs 8.6 crore was directed from the MLA fund alone for the renovation of the bus stand. The apathy of KSRTC officials is causing this delay, which is in-turn increasing the budget,” said the MLA. Meanwhile, at a review meeting held a few days ago, Sadath urged KSRTC managing director Biju Prabhakar to allocate KSRTC funds to resume the renovation.

“Based on the estimate prepared by the works department superintending engineer, KSRTC sanctioned Rs 6,10,08,000 for the bus stand,” said the MLA. The KSRTC office at the bus stand has been renovated, but the construction of drainage, waiting area for commuters and a handful of other facilities are unfinished.

“We don’t know when it will be done. We hope to finish it at the earliest,” said a KSRTC official.