Crime up, Kochi needs more eyes

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A three-member north-Indian gang arrived in Kochi from New Delhi on a flight on April 21 and executed six thefts under the Kadavanthra, Palarivattom, Elamakkara and Ernakulam North police station limits between April 21 and 24. The gang stole gold worth Rs 8 lakh.

The gang broke into a house at Kirthi Nagar in Elamakkara and stole three sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs 8,500 in cash. From a house in Manimala Cross Road, they took a Rolex watch worth Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 35,000. They looted US dollars from a home in Ernakulam North.

The miscreants were smart enough to not leave any trace behind. But what finally gave them away was the footage from a CCTV camera installed in the house next to the one they looted in Kirthi Nagar. Based on the footage, the police prepared a sketch of the suspects and circulated it to all police stations in the city. Soon, a lodge owner identified the gang and alerted the police. The police have been able to make breakthroughs in several cases based on footage from CCTV cameras. If residents’ associations and shop owners come together to assist law enforcement by installing CCTV cameras, many more such crimes can be avoided and culprits can be brought before the law, they said. According to the police, the lack of CCTV cameras is a big roadblock when it comes to solving crimes.

“Last year, a West Bengal resident was left bedridden after a pickup van hit him near Palarivattom around 10.30pm. Since there was CCTV footage available, we could spot the vehicle, but couldn’t identify the number plate. But when we ran the CCTV footage on the editing suite at an advanced studio near Palarivattom owned by an actor, we could identify a few distinctive features of the vehicle — three reflectors, a modified front bumper, broken mirrors, and a specially designed body. We shared the picture of the vehicle with our informers and other police stations in the district. Finally, we were able to nab the driver,” said a police officer, adding if not for the CCTV footage, the injured man may not have received the justice he deserved.

According to him, there are several spots in the city where there are no CCTV cameras.

“Though we have requested several residents’ associations and shop owners to put up cameras in their areas, most of them don’t listen. They only understand its importance when a crime happens,” said the officer.

Thousand eyes

Though the police have installed over 100 surveillance cameras in different parts of Kochi, it doesn’t cover every nook and corner.

Also, a majority of them are dysfunctional. The Ernakulam rural police have started setting up CCTV cameras with the help of residents’ associations in Munambam, Cherai and other areas.

The project, titled ‘Thousand Eyes’ is helping the force solve crimes faster. “With the help of the residents’ associations, we have set up CCTV cameras at Munambam. These are linked to the police control room. Due to this, a large area is under police surveillance now. More civilians should come forward and join Thousand Eyes,” said DIG Neeraj Kumar Gupta.

V I Kuriakose, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kochi also said residents should install CCTV cameras at their houses. “We have observed that thefts are rare at the houses with cameras. Residents should not hesitate to spend a small amount on this security measure. When you do install them, ensure that the DVR is well protected, because burglars tend to destroy them to prevent identification. Some residents’ associations in Kochi have installed CCTV cameras, but they are defunct. We recommend they fix them at the earliest,” he said.

Make it work

Though the police have installed over 100 surveillance cameras in different parts of Kochi, it doesn’t cover every nook and corner. A majority of them are dysfunctional. The Ernakulam rural police have started setting up cameras with the help of residents’ associations in Munambam, Cherai and other areas.

