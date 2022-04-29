STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Training session on software testing 

KOCHI: Prathidhwani Technical Forum announced its 105th training session on the topic ‘Latest Trend in Software Testing and Introduction to API testing’ on April 30, from 11 am to 12.30 pm. The keynote speaker for this beginner-level session will be Sreeraj J S, senior test lead of H&R Block. The objective of the session is to provide an insight on the top software testing trends and the importance of API testing and help in the career path of being a quality assurance engineer. 

Prathidhwani has been conducting free technical sessions every month to up-skilling IT professionals. Interested candidates can register at https://tinyurl.com/2p92skwf or can live stream via facebook page of Prathidhwani, https://m.facebook.com/TechnoparkPrathidhwani/. For more information, contact Rajith V P at 99477 87841 or Rahul Chandran at 9447699390
 

