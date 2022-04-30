STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Customs hot on heels of gold racket mastermind in UAE

The Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) is set to initiate steps to extradite from the UAE a film producer suspected to be the kingpin of a gold smuggling gang. 

Published: 30th April 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) is set to initiate steps to extradite from the UAE a film producer suspected to be the kingpin of a gold smuggling gang. K P Sirajuddin, who produced the films ‘Vaanku’ and ‘Charminar’, is wanted in connection with the case relating to the seizure of 2.23kg of gold from a meat-cutting machine at the Kochi airport. 

The customs will file a petition at the Additional Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court, seeking an arrest warrant against Sirajuddin, an officer said. A lookout circular, too,will be issued, the officer added.

“We suspect that Sirajuddin has a visiting visa, and he has to return to Kerala in a few months. His passport details have been passed on to the Bureau of Immigration to intercept him when he arrives at airports across the country. He is the mastermind behind the smuggling of gold in kitchen equipment,” the officer said.

The customs investigation revealed that Sirajuddin arranged for investors to procure gold from Dubai, with the money transferred through hawala channels. Later, he would smuggle the gold to Kerala. “He has smuggled gold several times. He was a frequent flyer. Details of his business activities are being checked. We suspect that money from illegal activities was used to produce films,” the officer said.

The central agency will also record the arrest of two men who, along with Thrikkakara Municipal Vice-Chairman A A Ibrahimkutty’s son Shabin, invested money to procure gold.  Afsal, of Muppathadam, and Sudheer, of Palachuvadu, had jointly invested `35 lakh while Shabin pumped in `65 lakh. They were interrogated on Friday. The customs let off Shabin’s business partner, P A Sirajuddin, after interrogation. 

“Shabin claimed it was his first investment in gold smuggling. He has given information about other investors. We have sent notices to more persons for interrogation,” the source said. It was on April 23 that 2.23kg of gold concealed in a meat-cutting machine was seized from the air cargo complex of the Kochi airport, with Kakkanad resident Nakul being the first to be arrested.

Shabin is a Youth League supporter, says DYFI
Kochi: The DYFI and UDF have come out with contradictory statements regarding the political affiliation of Shabin, son of Thrikkakara municipality vice-chairman A A Ibrahimkutty, who is involved in a gold smuggling case. Congress and Muslim League leaders had claimed Shabin was a DYFI activist. The DYFI on Friday claimed Shabin was a Youth League supporter, pointing to his social media accounts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp