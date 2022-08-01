Offering jobs in Gulf, drug rackets target youths, warn police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Looking for a job abroad, especially in Gulf countries? Beware! The police have warned that drug rackets are lying in wait to take youngsters to West Asian countries promising lucrative jobs and use them as carriers of drugs.

The modus operandi of the rackets came to light after a 23-year-old youth, Yashwanth P of Varappuzha, landed in the custody of enforcement agencies in Qatar for carrying drugs. Though the Kerala police, based on a complaint, have nabbed three persons in Ernakulam who sent Yashwanth to Qatar offering him a job there, more details about the activities of the racket are yet to be found. The arrested are Niyas,33, of Edathala, Aluva; Ashique, 25, of Nellikuzhi, Kothamangalam, and Ratheesh, 26, of Vaikom.

During the probe, the police also found the details of another youth -- identified as Shameer -- who landed in the police net in Qatar for carrying drugs. The police have launched a probe into the activities of the racket as per the direction of Ernakulam rural police chief Vivek Kumar. As per the complaint filed by Yashwanth’s mother Jaya P R, her son was sent to Qatar via the UAE from the Kochi airport on July 7.

On reaching the UAE, a few agents of the racket handed over a consignment that contained drugs to him and asked him to take it to Qatar. However, when Yashwanth reached Qatar, the police arrested him for carrying drugs. “Preliminary probe has revealed that the accused are into using youngsters as couriers for drugs. They lure youths offering jobs in Qatar. No visa fee or air fare is collected from the candidates,” said Munambam DySP M K Murali.

Police said the racket convince the youngsters saying that employment opportunities have increased in Qatar ahead of the World Cup football event to be held in that country from November to December.

