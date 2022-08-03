ED grills Bennet Abraham in medical college case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering case against Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College and Hospital at Karakonam interrogated its director Dr J Bennet Abraham on Tuesday. Abraham had contested the 2014 general elections as an LDF candidate.

The ED, which interrogated CSI South Kerala Bishop Rasalam for three days, had issued a notice to Bennet on Saturday to appear for questioning. He reached the ED office in Kochi around 11am. The agency will question him again. ED has collected information from Bennet regarding the admission fees collected and bank account details of the college. CSI South Kerala Administrate Secretary T T Praveen had left the country before ED raided the Church establishments two weeks ago.

