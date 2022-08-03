Home Cities Kochi

MLA Anwar Sadath furnished false info on education, alleges social activist

An activist has approached the chief electoral officer challenging the election of Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath, alleging that he has given a false declaration regarding his educational qualification.

Published: 03rd August 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An activist has approached the chief electoral officer challenging the election of Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath, alleging that he has given a false declaration regarding his educational qualification. Khalid Mundappilly, a resident of Aluva, submitted a petition to the chief electoral officer on July 20, 2022, alleging that Anwar Sadath studied only up to Class IX and his declaration that his highest educational qualification is SSLC is fake.

Khalid produced the documents he had obtained from SNDP Higher Secondary School at Aluva and Pareeksha Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. He demanded that action should be taken against the MLA for furnishing false information. Responding to the allegation, Anwar Sadath, a three-time Congress MLA, said that he has not produced any false certificate and the allegation was malicious and ill-intended.

“I studied at Aluva SNDP Higher Secondary School and had completed Class X education in 1991-92. I registered for the SSLC examination but could not appear for the exams. Subsequently, the school authorities issued me an SSLC certificate in which it was marked that I was absent from the exam. Next year I appeared for the examination as a private candidate, but could not clear the exam. Everybody knows that I have failed in SSLC exam,” he told TNIE.

Anwar Sadath said that as he has studied in Class X there is nothing wrong in giving his highest educational qualification as SSLC. “I haven’t submitted any fake certificate. I am not ashamed to reveal that I have failed in Class X. In fact I consulted an advocate who said there is no need to write ‘SSLC failed’ in the affidavit,” he said.Anwar Sadath was elected from Aluva constituency thrice- in 2011, 2016 and 2021.

