Keep drains clean: Kerala HC to corporation

While asking the corporation to streamline the removal of waste, the court directed the district collector to oversee its effective implementation and file a report before the court.

Published: 05th August 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Kochi corporation to ensure that all drains in the city are kept clean and that cleaning is done every three or four months. 

While asking the corporation to streamline the removal of waste, the court directed the district collector to oversee its effective implementation and file a report before the court on the issue by the next posting date.

“The corporation should ensure, on a continuous basis, that all the drains are kept clean and debris removed to designated places without delay,” Justice Devan Ramachandran said.

