Rivers flow above danger mark, alert issued Kerala districts

"The water levels in the Periyar river at Marthandavarma bridge and Kalady are above the flood-warning levels. The water level in the Muvattupuzha river on Thursday was also above the danger level."

Published: 05th August 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

The flooded Aluva Manappuram due to the heavy rain on Tuesday.

The flooded Aluva Manappuram due to the heavy rain on Tuesday. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As heavy rain battered the district on Thursday and water levels in rivers rose rapidly, a high alert was declared in the district. A high alert has been issued in Kunnukara, Puthenvelikara and Chendamangalam panchayats as the water level in the Chalakudy river is increasing, according to officials.

All 15 shutters of the Bhoothathankettu dam were raised. The water levels in the Periyar river at Marthandavarma bridge and Kalady are above the flood-warning levels. The water level in the Muvattupuzha river on Thursday was also above the danger level, officials said.

Meanwhile, 768 persons are staying in 19 camps. Currently, there are five camps in Aluva taluk, eight camps in Paravur taluk, one camp each in Kothamangalam and Kunnathunad taluks and four in Muvattupuzha taluk.

“Since the water level in Chalakudy river is increasing, a high alert has been issued in Kunnukara, Puthenvelikara and Chendamangalam panchayats and necessary precautions have been taken,” said Industries Minister P Rajeeve. 

The minister, along with people’s representatives, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, visited Kanakkankadav bridge and reviewed the situation. All shutters of four regulator-cum-bridges in the district- Pathalam, Manjummal, Kanakkankadav and Purappalikav have been raised.

