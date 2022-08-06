Home Cities Kochi

Laity and priests to organise mass gathering on Sunday

The development comes in the backdrop of the forced resignation of Mar Antony Kariyil, the former Metropolitan Vicar of the archdiocese.

Published: 06th August 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Church

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Protesting against the recent developments in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, the body representing priests and laity will organise a mass gathering on the Nehru Stadium premises at Kaloor on Sunday.

Thousands of laymen, apart from the priests and nuns of the archdiocese, are expected to be attended the mass gathering named ‘Vishwasa Samrakshana Mahasangamam’, the laity representatives told reporters at the Renewal Centre, Kaloor, on Friday.

The development comes in the backdrop of the forced resignation of Mar Antony Kariyil, the former Metropolitan Vicar of the archdiocese. “We stand firm on the decision of not implementing the uniform Holy Mass.

Also, we demand the apostolic administrator to implement the restitution recommended by the Vatican at the earliest,” said Shyju Antony, programme convenor. He said an open letter about the situation by Mar Kariyil, who is staying at an ashram in Chalakudy, has sparked intense emotions among the faithful.

“On Sunday, we will be organising the protest against the apostolic administrator who was sent here by the Vatican,” he said. The archdiocese’s pastoral council secretary, P P Jerard, said: “Our demand is to recognise the mass facing people as a liturgical variant. We will fight for it. We don’t fear the repercussions.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp