Laity and priests to organise mass gathering on Sunday

KOCHI: Protesting against the recent developments in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, the body representing priests and laity will organise a mass gathering on the Nehru Stadium premises at Kaloor on Sunday.

Thousands of laymen, apart from the priests and nuns of the archdiocese, are expected to be attended the mass gathering named ‘Vishwasa Samrakshana Mahasangamam’, the laity representatives told reporters at the Renewal Centre, Kaloor, on Friday.

The development comes in the backdrop of the forced resignation of Mar Antony Kariyil, the former Metropolitan Vicar of the archdiocese. “We stand firm on the decision of not implementing the uniform Holy Mass.

Also, we demand the apostolic administrator to implement the restitution recommended by the Vatican at the earliest,” said Shyju Antony, programme convenor. He said an open letter about the situation by Mar Kariyil, who is staying at an ashram in Chalakudy, has sparked intense emotions among the faithful.

“On Sunday, we will be organising the protest against the apostolic administrator who was sent here by the Vatican,” he said. The archdiocese’s pastoral council secretary, P P Jerard, said: “Our demand is to recognise the mass facing people as a liturgical variant. We will fight for it. We don’t fear the repercussions.”

