Three Bangladeshis get 10 year RI for housebreak at Eroor

KOCHI: In the daring housebreak by a Bangladeshi gang at Eroor in Tripunithura in 2017 after residents were held captive, three natives of the neighbouring country, who are key accused in the case, were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh each. Ikram, aka Maqbool, 34, resident of Borisal in Bangladesh and the first accused; fourth accused Salim, aka Appan, 44, of Khulna state; and ninth accused Muhammed Harun, 50, also of Khulna state, were found guilty.

Pronouncing the verdict which became public only on Saturday, Ernakulam First Additional Sessions Judge G Girish observed that crimes of this nature are a menace to the social fabric of the nation and it needs to be curbed with an iron hand. “Awarding deterrent punishment to an offence of this nature is highly necessary not only to prevent the commission of similar offences by the convicts but also to convey a strong message to others who may nurse the idea of perpetrating similar crimes,” the court said.

Of the fine amount, if realised, `1 lakh shall be paid as compensation to the victims. Public Prosecutor T A George Joseph appeared for the prosecution. Fourteen Bangladeshi natives. including three who assisted the gang, were involved in the case.

