Chellanam tetrapod seawall project phase 1 to be over in April: Minister Rajeeve

KOCHI: The first phase of tetrapod seawall project at Chellanam will be completed in April, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Sunday. He was speaking during his visit to Chellanam to review the progress of the Rs 344.20-crore tetrapod seawall and groyne field project. Nearly 40% of the work has been completed, said Rajeeve, who is the minister in-charge for the district, who also held discussions with officials of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), which is executing the project. Kochi MLA K J Maxi attended the meeting.“The Bazaar part of the coastal region, which is vulnerable to rough sea, has been included in this phase. Here, six groynes (pulimuttu) – a low wall or barrier built out into the sea from a beach to check erosion and drifting – will be erected. A footpath on the entire stretch is also being built,” he said. The Bazaar area will see the construction of seawall along a 700-m coastal stretch. The area was included in the first phase following protests by Chellanam residents. The Chellanam seawall work was launched in February by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.