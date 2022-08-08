Home Cities Kochi

Chellanam tetrapod seawall project phase 1 to be over in April: Minister Rajeeve

The first phase of tetrapod seawall project at Chellanam will be completed in April, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Sunday.

Published: 08th August 2022 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Industries Minister P Rajeeve visiting Chellanam on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The first phase of tetrapod seawall project at Chellanam will be completed in April, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Sunday. He was speaking during his visit to Chellanam to review the progress of the Rs 344.20-crore tetrapod seawall and groyne field project. 

Nearly 40% of the work has been completed, said Rajeeve, who is the minister in-charge for the district, who also held discussions with officials of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), which is executing the project. Kochi MLA K J Maxi attended the meeting.“The Bazaar part of the coastal region, which is vulnerable to rough sea, has been included in this phase.

Here, six groynes (pulimuttu) – a low wall or barrier built out into the sea from a beach to check erosion and drifting – will be erected. A footpath on the entire stretch is also being built,” he said. The Bazaar area will see the construction of seawall along a 700-m coastal stretch. The area was included in the first phase following protests by Chellanam residents. The Chellanam seawall work was launched in February by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

