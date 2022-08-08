Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court refrains Hyderabad-based firm from using trademark 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court has issued an interim order of injunction to a Hyderabad-based company from using the trademark, name and style of Luker, a company based in Edappally known for electrical products. The injunction was given following a petition filed by Luker Electric Technologies against Hyderabad-based Luker Ecommerce Private Limited.

Luker Electric Technologies claimed that it has a presence across the world through business establishments and joint ventures under the trade name Luker. In April 2022, the company came to know about the advertisement of a Luker brand in Hyderabad. After searching on the internet, it was realised that the company used their trademark in their goods and services.

“On going through the documents and affidavit, and hearing the counsel of the petitioner, the court is satisfied that the petitioner has made out a prima facie case. I am further satisfied that the issuance of prior notice will defeat the purpose of granting an injunction due to delay. Hence, the petition is entitled to an ad-interim order of injunction restraining the respondents from using the trademark/trade name/trade style ‘Luker’,” the court stated.

