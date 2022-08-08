Port workers to hold protest in Kochi on September 15

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The two-day all-India working committee meeting of the Water Transport Workers Federation of India (WTWFI) decided to observe September 15 as ‘National Protest Day’ at all the major ports in the country demanding immediate withdrawal of the proposed National Asset Monetisation Pipeline Policy (NAMPP) at the port sector. The event which was held in Kochi concluded on Sunday.

The asset monetisation policy will make the port workers surplus, redundant, and would snatch away their jobs, a release said. It stated that if NAMMP is implemented, it would pose severe threats to other major ports as it already happened to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority. Easy facilitation of core activities such as cargo handling, marine operations, etc will also be handed over to contractors as per the provisions of MPA Act 2021.

