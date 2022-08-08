Home Cities Kochi

Thousands attend archdiocese ‘faith protection rally’ in Kochi

Around 50,000 parishioners took part in the ‘Viswasa Samrakshana Maha Sangamam’ organised by the laity and priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese on Sunday.

Published: 08th August 2022 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese parishioners take part in the ‘Maha Viswasa Sangamam’ at Kaloor stadium | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Around 50,000 parishioners took part in the ‘Viswasa Samrakshana Maha Sangamam’ organised by the laity and priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese on Sunday. The parishioners took out a rally around the Kaloor stadium, lasting nearly two hours. 

“Parishioners from around 320 parishes assembled. Nuns, priests and representatives of various dioceses took part,” the organisers said. The protest followed recent developments in the archdiocese including the resignation of Metropolitan Vicar Mar Antony Kariyil and the appointment of the new apostolic administrator. 

The faithful held up placards extending support to Mar Kariyil and against the unification of the Holy Mass. “Priests in the archdiocese will conduct mass facing the people. Five enquiry committee reports arrived at the same conclusion that there were faults in the sale of the archdiocese lands,” said Monsignor Varghese Njaliyath during his presidential address.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Archdiocese Faith protection rally
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp