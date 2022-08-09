Batch of pleas against Agnipath transferred to Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the HC Registry to transfer a batch of petitions filed by candidates who successfully completed physical tests for selection to the Indian Army challenging the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, to the Delhi High Court.

The HC issued the order based on the Supreme Court directive to transfer the case to the Delhi High Court.

The petitioners had approached the Armed Forces Tribunal following an order of the division bench. But it was dismissed by the Tribunal stating it lacks jurisdiction.Later, the petitioner approached the HC challenging the cancellation of finalisation proceedings for soldier recruitment as per the notification.

Siji Antony, counsel for some of the candidates, submitted that the decision was in violation of the Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India and sought a direction for conducting the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) and publishing the rank list.

