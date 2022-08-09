Fraudsters use remote access and fake bank app update to rob duo

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have warned people to be cautious while downloading remote access applications like ‘AnyDesk’ and going for an update of banking apps following interactions with unknown people over phone. The warning comes after two back-to-back incidents were reported in the state in which fraudsters stole lakhs of rupees from credit cards and bank accounts after convincing a person to go for an update of the banking app while making the other to install AnyDesk app on his mobile phone to solve his mobile recharge issue.

A senior police officer said a 66-year-old Kozhikode resident lost `1.67 lakh from his two credit cards after he installed ‘AnyDesk’ as asked by an unknown caller whom he contacted on a mobile number which he received as an SMS.

An FIR has been registered in this regard. In the other incident, a 51-year-old Kannur resident lost `9.24 lakh from his SBI account after he was asked to update his SBI Yono app using a link which he received on his mobile phone after a person, who introduced himself as an executive of the bank, called him on his mobile phone.

“The fraudsters accessed his banking passwords and stole the money in five transactions,” the officer said.

The cybercrime division of Karnataka police in 2019 had warned about fraudsters using ‘AnyDesk’ app to steal money.In a tweet, it said, “If anyone is using “anydesk” app for remote access of computer system, avoid it. Lots of cases are getting reported about this app. Use any app which generates new user id & pwd for every session. @rbi has also issued a circular requesting not to use this app.”

Cyber security expert and Data Security Council of India member Manu Zacharia said fraudsters have been devising new means every day to steal money from bank accounts of the people. “The only option is to stay away from all banking-related SMS and phone calls. Installng remote access apps makes your mobile phones and computer devices totally vulnerable. Fraudsters use the remote access apps to access all data. Lack of awareness is the main reason for the people to fall into such traps,” he added.

