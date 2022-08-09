International colloquium on education begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Tenth International Colloquium on Education began online with an array of distinguished guests including Dr Achuth Sankar S Nair of Kerala University and Arun Maira, chairman of HelpAge International and former member of the Planning Commission of India. The annual event convened by Alliance Educational Foundation and Sri Adwayananda Public School (Malakara) brings together influencers from India and abroad to discuss critical issues in education. The inaugural address was given by Dr Achuth Sankar, professor and head of the Department of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, Kerala University. Debashis Chatterjee, director of IIM, Kozhikode, gave the special address.