Home Cities Kochi

International colloquium on education begins

Debashis Chatterjee, director of IIM, Kozhikode, gave the special address.

Published: 09th August 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Tenth International Colloquium on Education began online with an array of distinguished guests including Dr Achuth Sankar S Nair of Kerala University and Arun Maira, chairman of HelpAge International and former member of the Planning Commission of India.

The annual event convened by Alliance Educational Foundation and Sri Adwayananda Public School (Malakara) brings together influencers from India and abroad to discuss critical issues in education.
The inaugural address was given by Dr Achuth Sankar, professor and head of the Department of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, Kerala University. Debashis Chatterjee, director of IIM, Kozhikode, gave the special address.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp