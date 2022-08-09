Home Cities Kochi

Man abducted from airport, five arrested

The five were arrested from a hotel at Thalassery where they were camping after kidnapping the passenger identified as Afsal of Thrissur.

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Monday arrested five persons in connection with the incident in which a passenger who arrived from Oman was kidnapped from Nedumbassery airport. The arrested were identified as Sreelal,32, of Panur in Kannur, Reneesh,32, of Pandhakkal, Libin, 32, of Panur, Ajmal,27, of Panur and Najeeb,22, of Chokli.

The five were arrested from a hotel at Thalassery where they were camping after kidnapping the passenger identified as Afsal of Thrissur. Police said the victim had lodged a complaint that the accused had also snatched over 1kg of gold which was in his possession. Afsal had landed at Nedumbassery airport from Muscat on Saturday and he was kidnapped by the accused who were waiting in a car.

